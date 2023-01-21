Speak Out: January 21, 2023

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday gave a new term ‘HIRA' to the development lexicon, highlighting that the central government's focus has been on highways, internet, railways and airways.

Nadda said, "In a democracy, proper use of one's votes is very important. If the button is pressed at the wrong place, mafia rule comes, but if the button is pressed at the right place, the goonda rule ends, medical colleges come up, defense corridors and highways are built.”

