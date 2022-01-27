Speak Out: January 27, 2022

Speak Out: January 27, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 27 2022, 05:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 05:08 ist

Muscleman BJP legislator Mahesh Trivedi, who has been re-nominated from Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur, has told his supporters to 'hit' his rivals with "sticks, slippers" and anything which they can lay their hands on, except shooting them.

A video showing Trivedi telling his supporters not to worry about the consequences and leave everything to him has become viral on social media platforms.

"Virodhion ko lathi, chappalon se maro, bas goli mat maro. Hum sab dekh lenge" (hit opponents with sticks and slippers, just don't shoot them. I will manage everything), Trivedi is heard telling his supporters while addressing them in the constituency.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 