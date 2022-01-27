Speak Out: January 27, 2022

Muscleman BJP legislator Mahesh Trivedi, who has been re-nominated from Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur, has told his supporters to 'hit' his rivals with "sticks, slippers" and anything which they can lay their hands on, except shooting them.

A video showing Trivedi telling his supporters not to worry about the consequences and leave everything to him has become viral on social media platforms.

"Virodhion ko lathi, chappalon se maro, bas goli mat maro. Hum sab dekh lenge" (hit opponents with sticks and slippers, just don't shoot them. I will manage everything), Trivedi is heard telling his supporters while addressing them in the constituency.

