Speak Out: July 23, 2022

Speak Out: July 23, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 23 2022, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 07:14 ist

Trinamool Congress chief brought to the fore on Thursday the undesirable impact of Centre’s economic policies on two basic necessities—food and healthcare—which are close to heart for rural West Bengal. The chief minister highlighting the adverse effects of BJP’s rule at the Centre on rural population becomes significant as the state goes for panchayat election next year.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
TMC
BJP
Indian Politics
Speak Out
Amit Malviya

What's Brewing

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 