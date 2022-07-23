Speak Out: July 23, 2022

Trinamool Congress chief brought to the fore on Thursday the undesirable impact of Centre’s economic policies on two basic necessities—food and healthcare—which are close to heart for rural West Bengal. The chief minister highlighting the adverse effects of BJP’s rule at the Centre on rural population becomes significant as the state goes for panchayat election next year.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP
Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy
Eating in the dark
UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export
Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4
Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy
Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'
National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what