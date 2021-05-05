Speak Out: May 5, 2021

Speak Out: May 5, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 05:06 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 07:08 ist

Sporadic post-poll violence continued on Tuesday in West Bengal claiming several lives as chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to act decisively and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to express anguish over the law-and-order situation. Banerjee held a meeting with top government officials on the violence and directed them to quickly address the situation and arrest culprits, a source said.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 