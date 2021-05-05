Speak Out: May 5, 2021

Sporadic post-poll violence continued on Tuesday in West Bengal claiming several lives as chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to act decisively and Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to express anguish over the law-and-order situation. Banerjee held a meeting with top government officials on the violence and directed them to quickly address the situation and arrest culprits, a source said.
