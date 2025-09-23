Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Minors in adult apps, a crisis ignored

Minors in adult apps, a crisis ignored

Minors across India are increasingly uploading explicit or suggestive content on social media. The algorithms reward attention, not responsibility.
Judit Sebastian
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 20:01 IST
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KeralaSocial mediaOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us