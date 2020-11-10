Speak Out: November 10, 2020

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy cautioned the Centre against 'fawning' over the Biden-Harris administration, warning that Kamala Harris stands against the idea of 'Hindu nationalism, which decoded means BJP".
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears
Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing
DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede
One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study
Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt
Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale
The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine