Speak Out: November 10, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 08:46 ist

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Subramanian Swamy cautioned the Centre against 'fawning' over the Biden-Harris administration, warning that Kamala Harris stands against the idea of 'Hindu nationalism, which decoded means BJP".

Speak Out
Subramanian Swamy
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

