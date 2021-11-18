Speak Out: November 18, 2021

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he sensed a "wave of change" in Uttar Pradesh that will "wipe out" the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls as he held a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' on the Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated a day ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point
Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO
How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital
Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks
Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era
76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device