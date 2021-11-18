Speak Out: November 18, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2021, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 06:46 ist

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he sensed a "wave of change" in Uttar Pradesh that will "wipe out" the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls as he held a 'Vijay Rath Yatra' on the Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated a day ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh

