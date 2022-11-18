Speak Out: November 18, 2022

Speak Out: November 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2022, 03:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 03:25 ist

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the 2024 assembly elections would be the last he would be leading contesting if his Telugu Desam Party is not returned to power in those polls.

Read more
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh
Telugu Desam Party
India News
Indian Politics
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

Speak Out: November 18, 2022

Speak Out: November 18, 2022

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

 