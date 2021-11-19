Speak Out: November 19, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that corruption exists in every department and the state govt plans to stop it.
Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "Corruption exists in every department. But state government devises plans to stop it. Corrupt officers, even Superintendents of Police and collectors, are being caught. Corruption in transfer-posting (in education department) can be eliminated by bringing a policy on transfer.”
