Speak Out: November 22, 2021

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said "we have not developed as much as we should have in the last 75 years". Speaking in Vigyan Bhavan here at a function, Bhagwat stressed that even as "we have the strength and the potential, the work should also be given utmost importance".
