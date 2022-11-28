Speak Out: November 28, 2022

Speak Out: November 28, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 28 2022, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 05:57 ist

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday told ANI that the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but is meant to unite people against “divisive forces”.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Every day is Constitution Day'

DH Toon | 'Every day is Constitution Day'

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: Pride march turns carnival with rainbows

Love out loud: Pride march turns carnival with rainbows

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Armed with gas cutters, gang steals Rs 3-cr worth gold

Armed with gas cutters, gang steals Rs 3-cr worth gold

Meet the man on a mission to expose sneaky price rises

Meet the man on a mission to expose sneaky price rises

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark day with feast

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark day with feast

DH Radio | The demise of audio-only app Clubhouse...

DH Radio | The demise of audio-only app Clubhouse...

Migratory birds arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

Migratory birds arrive at Harike wetland in Punjab

 