Speak Out: September 15, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday strongly pitched for promotion and encouragement of all Indian languages and said Hindi is the 'Sakhi' (friend) of regional languages.
Addressing a function organised on the occasion of 'Hindi Divas', Shah also appealed to the parents to communicate with their children at home in mother tongue even if they study in English medium schools.
