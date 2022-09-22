Speak Out: September 22, 2022

Escalating his offensive against the Left front government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on September 19 accused the State of silencing voice of dissent, including that of the Raj Bhavan.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'
Solo plays and women’s voices
Wipro fires 300 employees for moonlighting
Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins
PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru
'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating
Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava