Speak Out: September 28, 2021

Speak Out: September 28, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 04:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 04:45 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that business and other activities had started returning to normalcy after one-and-a-half years, and obstructing them in the name of bandh now was not correct, reports DHNS from Hubballi. The nationwide bandh called by farmer unions, protesting against amendments to the farm laws, did not impact the normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka on Monday.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Karnataka
India
basavaraj bommai
Farm Bills
farmers
Farmers protests

What's Brewing

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 