Speak Out: September 6, 2021

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi said there was a need to re-engage with the protesting farmers who gathered in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.
Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn
— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021
