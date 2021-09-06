Speak Out: September 6, 2021

Speak Out: September 6, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 05:12 ist

BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi said there was a need to re-engage with the protesting farmers who gathered in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh
Varun Gandhi
India News
farmers

What's Brewing

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

University women must wear face-covering niqab: Taliban

University women must wear face-covering niqab: Taliban

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

Non-action on cricket field

Non-action on cricket field

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

 