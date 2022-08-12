5 books on bicycle design and history

Bicycles are considered the best of vehicles — they are eco-friendly and promote the best of health practices, across the world. Did you know that there is centuries of design history in these vehicles and modifications that happened over the years? Read on:

Bicycle Design – An Illustrated History

Authors: Tony Hadland, Hans–Erhard Lessing, Nicholas Clayton and Gary W Sanderson

The book covers a comprehensive account of the bicycle’s 200-year journey. The bicycle is considered the most lasting, widely used vehicles across the world. This account covers the technical and historical evolution of the vehicle, from velocipedes to the more contemporary racing and mountain bikes.

The book covers development in respect to materials used, ergonomics, and vehicle physics. It explores the cycle’s journey from the idea of balancing two wheels in line to the more complex versions used for racing and portability. Components examined in the book include seats, transmission, brakes, lights (which were candles in the beginning), and carriers. The book not only looks at designs that were commercially successful but also failures that led to technological developments.

Fifty Bicycles That Changed the World

Author: Alex Newson

In this book, the author Alex Newson, explores 50 important cycles across the world. From high-performance ones to ones for ones used for daily chores, concept bikes to commercial ones, the book mentions it all. The book mentions models including Laufmaschine, Velocipede, Safety Bicycle, The tandem, The cargo bike, BSA 3-Speed Hub, Flying Pigeon PA-02, Paris Galibier, Raleigh Chopper, to the more newer models like Bianchi Pista Chrome, EADS Airebike and Faraday Porteur.

One Gear: Converting and Maintaining Single Speed and Fixed Gear Bicycles

Author: Matteo Cossu

Many are increasingly converting their bikes that are old and covered with grime, into sleek single-gear versions, giving it a new look by re-painting, taking off old parts and adding new components. The bicycle scene is constantly growing, from San Francisco to Melbourne and Tokyo to Berlin, and customising bikes and the building process are essential parts of this movement. ‘One Gear...’, written in an easy manner explains simple steps needed for a beginner to convert their geared bicycle into a personalised or single speed one.

Cyclepedia: A Century of Iconic Bicycle Design

Author: Michael Embacher

Cyclepedia throws light on innovations in the cycling industry in the last century. The book is like a tribute to the last 100 years of the vehicle’s journey, and looks at 100 bicycles, which vary from fine racing bikes to hi-tech hybrids to conceptual ones. With photographs, anecdotes about each bicycle and component lists, this book makes for breezy read for cycle fans.

100 Best Bikes

Author: Zahid Sardar

The book will be a great resource for anyone who wants to know the best in the design and engineering of bikes. It covers across 100 bike models and talks about the best and popular options available for every kind of cyclist out there. From a city commuter to a racer, tourer to a mountain bike enthusiast, or just about anyone who likes to know about innovations and updates in the mechanics of bikes, this book will be a delight.

Compiled by Tini Sara Anien