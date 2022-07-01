Accessories for fliers

Accessories bag

The Bagsmart organiser has two layers and can hold multiple electronic gadgets and cables in place. The 30-inch bag is compact and has padded cushions for protection of gadgets.

Pillow with a hat

This U-shape travel pillow with a hat from GlobalNiche will be useful for your flying needs.

Coffee mug

This temperature control coffee mug from Furturelab comes with multiple functions like a vacuum-insulated hot beverage warmer and a 14,400 mAh power bank.

Toiletries

Here’s a 12 piece-set of travel containers for toiletries along with a bag. Made from high quality clear plastic, these bottles are BPA free and include a flip-cap bottle, airless pump bottle, spray bottle, cream jars, and funnel and a spatula for transferring liquids.

Eye mask

This reversible eye mask from Fendi is made from blush and black silk-satin. It has an elasticated strap for comfortable wear. You can store it safely in a drawstring pouch that comes along with the mask.

Hi-tech neck pillow

This Timovo neck pillow with cellphone holder is flexible and can rotate by 360 degrees. You can use it to support mobile phones and tablets.