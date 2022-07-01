Accessories for fliers

Accessories for fliers

Here's a list of luxury things to carry in your hand luggage when flying. All under Rs 50,000

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2022, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 06:22 ist

Accessories bag

The Bagsmart organiser has two layers and can hold multiple electronic gadgets and cables in place. The 30-inch bag is compact and has padded cushions for protection of gadgets.

Pillow with a hat

This U-shape travel pillow with a hat from GlobalNiche will be useful for your flying needs.

Coffee mug

This temperature control coffee mug from Furturelab comes with multiple functions like a vacuum-insulated hot beverage warmer and a 14,400 mAh power bank.

Toiletries

Here’s a 12 piece-set of travel containers for toiletries along with a bag. Made from high quality clear plastic, these bottles are BPA free and include a flip-cap bottle, airless pump bottle, spray bottle, cream jars, and funnel and a spatula for transferring liquids.

Eye mask

This reversible eye mask from Fendi is made from blush and black silk-satin. It has an elasticated strap for comfortable wear. You can store it safely in a drawstring pouch that comes along with the mask.

Hi-tech neck pillow

This Timovo neck pillow with cellphone holder is flexible and can rotate by 360 degrees. You can use it to support mobile phones and tablets.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

accessories
Specials

What's Brewing

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

DH Toon | SC slams Nupur: 'I thought it was about me'

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

 