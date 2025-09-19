<p>Well-known playback singer Vijay Prakash has started a music club in Bengaluru. Called VP Culture Club, the centre is located in Banashankari. It will host workshops for youngsters.</p>.<p>The first workshop, on ‘Devaranamas’ (compositions of the Haridasa tradition), was held on Thursday. Prakash told Metrolife the response was “overwhelming”.</p>.<p>“Everything I have today is because of music and art. I felt it was time to give back to the community. That’s when my wife Mahathi (also a singer) and I decided to start a community for youngsters who are enthusiastic about learning and teaching the art,” Prakash says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The club will host music workshops across genres for groups of 15 to 20. Enrolment is mostly first-come-first-serve, though on some occasions applicants will be selected based on audio samples they submit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We want to keep the number of participants minimal so we can give them one-on-one attention,” he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There are many plans in the offing. The club will extend classes to dance and other art forms, and invite experts to conduct workshops. And Prakash hopes to take these workshops to smaller towns.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“While judging ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, I realised there is immense talent across Karnataka. But many don’t have access to music schools or online facilities to learn. That’s why I plan to hold workshops to share my experiences and what I have learned from my seniors,” he explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At a time when artificial intelligence makes everything possible, through the club, Prakash wants to build a human-to-human connection where people meet and exchange thoughts on music and art.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Technology is important, but art is more beautiful when shared in person,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details, write to vpcultureclub.in@gmail.com or visit @vpcultureclub on Instagram.</span></p>