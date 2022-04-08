Cool cricket gear...Howzat?

Cool cricket gear...Howzat?

With the IPL season on, cricket lovers are high in spirits. If you love the sport, here is some gear to match your game

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 02:04 ist

Cricket bat

This GM Chroma players edition is lightweight, and has no concaving and massive edges to give a neat look. Made from English willow wood, this bat has a short handle, with a sweet spot at the mid to lower part of the bat.

Stumps

This Fortress wooden cricket stumps have an English ash wood construction and feature a varnish finish. They conform with the ICC regulations and come with a carry bag.

Helmet

This Koroyd titanium helmet from Shrey is available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and eight different colours. It has large vents including a top air intake zone, shock absorption side plates and a titanium visor. It includes a complimentary neck guard, a rear pad, and a carry bag.

Gloves

The MRF Genius Grand cricket batting gloves are made of English sheep leather, and have a palm with a reinforced wear panel. They have high-density plastazote foam protection. This pair is for those with a right-hand orientation.

Batting pads

Morrant International Ultralite cricket batting pads come in two sizes (for those above 5ft 9 inch and under). Its anti-bounce construction and ambidextrous design (suitable for both left and right-sided players) make it unique.

Ball

This red SG Test LE cricket leather ball is made of specially formulated pre-shaped compressed cork and has a fine rubber centre. The material and its construction helps in shape retention and true seam. The ball is water-proofed and has high abrasion resistance.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Cricket
India News
Spend
Special

What's Brewing

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

 