Cool cricket gear...Howzat?

Cricket bat

This GM Chroma players edition is lightweight, and has no concaving and massive edges to give a neat look. Made from English willow wood, this bat has a short handle, with a sweet spot at the mid to lower part of the bat.

Stumps

This Fortress wooden cricket stumps have an English ash wood construction and feature a varnish finish. They conform with the ICC regulations and come with a carry bag.

Helmet

This Koroyd titanium helmet from Shrey is available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) and eight different colours. It has large vents including a top air intake zone, shock absorption side plates and a titanium visor. It includes a complimentary neck guard, a rear pad, and a carry bag.

Gloves

The MRF Genius Grand cricket batting gloves are made of English sheep leather, and have a palm with a reinforced wear panel. They have high-density plastazote foam protection. This pair is for those with a right-hand orientation.

Batting pads

Morrant International Ultralite cricket batting pads come in two sizes (for those above 5ft 9 inch and under). Its anti-bounce construction and ambidextrous design (suitable for both left and right-sided players) make it unique.

Ball

This red SG Test LE cricket leather ball is made of specially formulated pre-shaped compressed cork and has a fine rubber centre. The material and its construction helps in shape retention and true seam. The ball is water-proofed and has high abrasion resistance.

