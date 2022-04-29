Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos, a traditional form of tattoos, are regaining popularity with new trends and creative styles. These tattoos, also known

as stick-and-poke or machine-free tattoos, are handmade.

These do not use tattoo machines — a needle and rod-like device is used, and the ink is applied by hand to create an analogue tattoo machine (one that doesn’t use electricity or a motor).

Research suggests that tattoo art originated independently across cultures. The word ‘tattoo’, which is of Polynesian origin, was derived from ‘ta’ meaning ‘to strike’. It is the primitive method of beating into flesh with a fine pointed bone, dipped in a mixture that leaves an indelible mark.

Pandemic trend

Ishra Philipose, a Bengaluru-based tattoo artist, observes that the hand poke style has a DIY quality to it. She says, “During the pandemic, the popularity of these tattoos rose since people could not leave their homes.” The technique is also a lot simpler for beginners to learn, she adds.

“This type of tattoo is very accessible. You can also see school kids engaging in hand-poked tattooing, salvaging ball pen ink and a geometric compass. It should not be encouraged as tattoos should be done hygienically,” says Sarah Lalhrietzuol, a Delhi-based hand-poke tattoo artist.

Stencils are rarely used by hand-poked artists, who instead rely on muscle memory to create designs from paper to skin. The equipment used is rudimentary, which adds to the whole experience, she adds.

Motifs and patterns

As a self-taught tattoo artist, Shomil Shah from Mumbai is fascinated by patterns, textures, and all forms of mark-making.

Tattooing has given him a stronger connection to his roots. Originally from Kutch, Gujarat, his great grandmother was the last of her generation to be traditionally inked. This finding around three years back led him on a quest to learn more about her tattoos. In the process, he discovered that not only Gujarat and the neighbouring states but practically every region on the subcontinent also had a long history of tattooing.

“Numerous cultures, some of which are thousands of km apart, share similar patterns. If we study these designs, we can learn about how people migrated and how their designs were influenced by one another,” he elaborates.

For instance, in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a simple line drawing motif of a collection of four V’s pointing toward each other can be seen. In all these places, the motif symbolises a flower, but in each region, it is a different flower and one

that is more indigenous to the region.

“In Maharashtra, it is typically referred to as ‘kamal’ or lotus; in Gujarat it is Mitho Baval or acacia, and in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it is Pindari ka Phool. “Another recurring motif is the scorpion. This can also be seen in various communities and serves as a protection symbol for the wearer,” explains Shah.

Tattoos with recurring themes frequently depict nature, or objects from people’s daily lives, such as the tools they rely on to make a living. “Ink is also used to show things like magic, and superstition also,” he added.

He further says that one won’t be able to tell the difference between a skilled machine-made tattoo and one done by a skilled hand-poked tattoo artist.

Looking back

Hand-poked designs are a reflection of cultural shifts. The Maori chiefs of New Zealand created designs that gave them the most fearful appearances.

On Wallis Island, it provided them with a badge of honour and dignity. To the Native Americans, they were a symbol of grace and elegance. Today, the stories, symbols and forms are left best for personal interpretation.

The hand-poking method of tattooing is still practised by several Indian tribes, utilising custom-made rudimentary tattooing equipment. It’s known as ‘gudna’ in many smaller Indian towns.

Vishaka Karanth, a Bengaluru-based hand-poke tattoo artist, vouches that the method itself is of tribal heritage but her designs are contemporary. Her clientele, especially those getting their first tattoos done, prefer custom-designed tattoos because they are quite personal to them, she says.