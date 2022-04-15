How did Easter eggs come about?

Long before eggs were associated with Easter, they were greatly prized in Iran, Egypt, Greece and Rome. Representing renewal, they were popular presents.

Five thousand years ago, at the start of spring, eggs were exchanged in China. Eggs continue to be valued in that country, and are served on important occasions such as milestone birthdays. Particularly auspicious are tea eggs (boiled eggs cracked slightly and boiled again in tea). Resembling golden nuggets, they are viewed as ushering in prosperity. Closer home, ‘Nowruz’, the Parsi New Year ceremonies are marked by egg-displays.

The origin of Easter eggs can be traced back to the early Christians of Mesopotamia (Iraq). In the Middle Ages, the Church borrowed the ‘egg’ from this ancient tradition as well as from pre-Christian civilisations. It was invested, however, with a meaning beyond rebirth. The egg became a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a belief central to Christianity.

Through the years, Easter eggs have featured on cards mailed during this season and, more recently, in WhatsApp greetings.

Easter eggs evoke an image of delicious chocolate and marzipan confections, but early versions of this annual treat had little in common with the attractive eggs, often filled with small surprises, that we get today. Earlier, Easter eggs were dyed red as a reminder of the sacrifice of Christ, an event that is also recalled by hot cross buns. The latter became well known in the 19th century through the ‘one a penny, two a penny’ nursery rhyme.

While Good Friday buns were distributed to people in need, Easter eggs were specially meant for the young, in the hope that children who ate them would stay healthy. Adults, too, must have looked forward to Easter eggs, since during the 40 days of Lent they would have fasted, or at least given up their favourite foods, including eggs.

In the late 13th century, Edward the First, King of England, is known to have gifted 450 Easter eggs to the royal household. A prayer belonging to a later date asks God to make the Easter egg a ‘wholesome sustenance’. This earnest appeal would certainly have been answered, as those ordinary hard-boiled eggs were no doubt a lot more nutritious — if quite different in flavour than the Easter eggs of today.

Today, if we feel that placing such faith in eggs is misplaced, what about this legend? The sun was supposed to dance at Easter, with a lamb and flag appearing in it; an occurrence that must have been rather hard to verify in the past, without the benefit of protective glasses. Tomorrow, whether or not we plan to gaze skywards, let us enjoy our Easter eggs!

(The author is an English teacher and freelance writer.)

