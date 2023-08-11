20th year celebrations for Toto Funds the Arts

Words Matter, an event by Toto Funds the Arts (TFA), was held at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on Tuesday. This event is the first of many to be conducted through the year to mark TFA’s 20th year.
Eminent poet, critic and translator, K Satchidanandan, discussed his journey and the challenges he faced as a poet, with novelist Anjum Hasan. He also spoke about the value and impact of words, and the importance of shared learning between seasoned and new writers. Talking about poetry, he said, “A good poem is one that has an element of surprise and wonder in the way words are combined.”
The event also witnessed a storytelling session and a poetry recital by Dadapeer Jyman (winner of the 2023 Toto Award for Creative Writing in Kannada) and Aparna Chivukula (winner of the 2023 Toto Award for Creative Writing in English).
TFA is a non-profit trust set up by Sarita and Anmol Vellani in 2004 to honour the memory of their son Angirus ‘Toto’ Vellani, who died in an accident. The duo began recognising musical talent with the Toto awards in 2005. In 2006 and 2008, they introduced awards for creative writing and photography respectively. The trust aims to recognise and encourage new talent.
Musicians, writers, photographers, filmmakers and digital artists can send in their applications for the 2024 Toto Awards.
Log on to totofundsthearts.blogspot.com for details.