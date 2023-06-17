5 books on web design

It is important for web-based applications to be designed well. The typography, colours, and HTML codes are some factors web designers should be mindful of. Read through these page-turners to learn more about the subject.

Building Progressive Web Apps: Bringing the Power of Native to the Browser

Author: Tal Ater

In this hands-on guide, one can explore the advantage of features like fast load times, push notifications, offline access, and homescreen shortcuts. Here, the author explains how one can recreate a simple website as a progressive web app. With learning how to build progressive web applications a logical step in today’s times, this book will help one understand how to use web manifests, service workers, caching, background sync and browser APIs to create a modern mobile experience.

Web Design Playground: HTML & CSS the Interactive Way

Author: Paul McFedries

The book takes one through the different steps of writing lines of HTML, creating attractive web pages and more. With this project-based book, the reader will use a custom online workspace to design websites and photo galleries, among other things. The book features four sections — getting familiar with HTML and CSS, adding images and styles to a web page, a master page layout that includes responsive design techniques, and using advanced HTML and CSS to adjust colour and typography. The book will also provide code snippets, and help you design a personal home page, landing page, photo gallery and portfolio page by the end of the book.

The Principles of Beautiful Web Design

Author: Jason Beaird and Alex Walker

This is an ideal book for those who want to design websites with a good user experience — learn how to make your web applications appealing or how to become a web designer. It gives perspective into what ‘good design’ is, using colour properly, developing colour schemes, and creating a palette. Pleasing layouts, symmetry, applying typography to make designs look better, and choosing, editing, and positioning imagery are also discussed. The guide features examples and takes one through the process of creating impressive designs from start to finish. The fourth edition also features updated and expanded coverage on responsive web design techniques.

Better Web Typography for a Better Web

Author: Matej Latin

Based on an online course that explains typography, one will be able to find easy-to-understand material on concepts like modular scale, vertical rhythm, and page composition. Find live code examples and read through the process of designing and building a website in this book. It widely covers the topic of macro typography, and the anatomy of a font, combining typefaces, responsive typography, and characteristics like ligatures and small caps styling.

Learning Web Design: A Beginner’s Guide To HTML, CSS, JavaScript, And Web Graphics

Author: Jennifer Robbins

Have you wanted to create web pages but don’t have experience? This page-turner will help you learn about how the web and web pages work, and how to build one steadily from there. This book caters to first-time designers who want to learn about website setup and command line. It will teach you how to format text, images, links, forms, and tables, show you how to build style sheets to adjust things like colour, background, and layout; and introduce you to crucial programming language and how one can use it to liven the website. Responsive imagery, best file formats to use, optimisation strategies, and code snippets and graphics, are other topics explored here.