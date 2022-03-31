5 essential nutrients and supplements for women over 40!

They say that with age comes wisdom, maturity, and self-awareness. Women in their forties experience this turning point, but it also comes with its own set of challenges if they don't look after their health.

With menopause looming on the horizon, women need to balance a wholesome diet with physical activity and mental well-being to fully enjoy this phase of their lives.

Our bodies are powered by what we eat and drink, so women over 40 should ensure they consume the right amounts of nutrients and supplements. The five essentials include:

Calcium

Although we associate calcium with bone health, it is needed for other body functions. For our muscles to contract and for our nerves and heart impulses to conduct correctly, we require sufficient calcium in our bodies. If we don't get enough of it through our diet, our bodies start stealing the calcium reserves in our bones, making them brittle. This condition is known as osteoporosis. Decreasing levels of female hormones like oestrogen and progesterone also affect calcium levels in your bones, which is why weakened bones with low density are seen more in women during menopause.

Foods like ragi, sesame seeds, tofu, almonds, and spinach are rich in calcium. However, most women above 40 should take supplements or foods fortified with calcium to maintain a healthy level of the mineral in the body.

Vitamin D

Research shows that people with low vitamin D levels have a greater risk of heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes as they grow older. Your body also needs vitamin D to absorb the right amount of calcium, as they form the building blocks for strong bones and teeth.

The best way to get a natural dose of vitamin D is to get some time outside in the sun. When exposed to sunlight, our bodies use the cholesterol present in our skin to make vitamin D. A diet with fatty fish or fortified dairy products also helps you maintain your levels. Many women already take calcium and vitamin D supplements together for bone health because they work well when taken together.

Vitamin E

One of the main culprits that cause cell damage and signs of ageing on our skin, like wrinkles, dark spots, and dryness, is the increase in chemicals called free radicals. They need to be counteracted by antioxidants, and one of the best sources of these antioxidants is vitamin E. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that boosts immune functions and lowers your risk of heart disease.

Nuts (such as peanuts, hazelnuts, and, especially, almonds), seeds (like sunflower seeds) green vegetables, such as spinach and broccoli, are high in vitamin E.

Magnesium

Magnesium is often overlooked as an essential nutrient, but it plays a significant role in our routine body functions. It is involved in nearly 300 chemical reactions, using enzymes and hormones in the body that regulate the formation of proteins, nerve, and muscle conduction, digestion, stomach acid control, and regulates blood pressure and blood sugar. Studies also show that low magnesium levels may affect our moods and sleep patterns.

Magnesium-rich foods include nuts, cereals, avocados, chickpeas, oats, and brown rice. Although magnesium supplements are best taken with food, they should not be taken with calcium, as they may interfere with absorption.

Selenium

Our bodies need only trace amounts of selenium, but it's enough to pack a powerful punch in our routine body functions. We use selenium to produce 25 proteins (selenoproteins) that protect our cells against damage, support our immune system, aid reproduction, and keep the thyroid, nerves, and heart functioning well.

We can find selenium in various plant and animal-based products, including eggs, dairy, seafood, broccoli, garlic, and whole grains.

As you head into your forties, unlock the power of good foods! A diet with the proper nutrients and supplements can go a long way toward your physical and mental health.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist. She is the author of "50 Desi Super Drinks.')

