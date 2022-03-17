A song of love in the springtime

Renowned guitarist and composer Satish Sharma recently released a semi-classical song, 'Naina Milaike', in collaboration with classical singer Meeta Pandit, a sixth-generation maestro of the Gwalior Gharana.

The song takes us on a journey of a woman's total and complete surrender to her beloved, which is comparable to Meera's devotion and everlasting love for 'Krishna'. The song is based on raga Jinjoti and shows influences of the Baul music of Bengal.

"I have composed many fusion songs in the Bangla Baul style of music. Composing this song seemed almost effortless," said Sharma speaking to DH Online. "It came to me during one of my practice sessions and felt like a divine blessing. I played raga Jinjoti on the guitar, and the melody flowed like a river."

"I like this raga as it sets a fine melody on string instruments, including the guitar. I have done other songs based on this in the past, although my personal favourite is raga Khamaj."

The video for the song has been shot against the evocative backdrop of Rajasthan.

"Ajmer is very dear to me as it is my hometown. It is where I completed my education. However, shooting the video in Rajasthan happened by chance. I was in Ajmer for a performance when we decided to film it; the stage for it was set already. We also took a few shots in Pushkar."

Sharma has composed popular albums such as 'Nachoon Sari Sari Raat' with Shubha Mudgal and 'Sukoon' with sitar Maestro Shujaat Khan. The musician also has several Bollywood film compositions to his credit including 'Zubaan', 'Gutargu' and '99.9 FM'. Amongst his last released works are albums such as 'Love Songs on Guitar (Vol. 1 &2),' 'Ragas on Guitar,' 'Morning Bliss,' 'Ek Tu,' and 'Sufi Strings'.

Meeta Pandit is a leading and popular vocalist of Hindustani classical music from the Gwalior gharana of Hindustani music.

"I connected with many people during the lockdown, including Satishji," said Pandit. He had composed this song just a few days before I spoke to him, and he asked me if I would like to sing it. I agreed immediately as raga Jinjoti is also one of my favourite ragas. It is a beautiful and pleasant evening raga."

The pandemic has affected each one of us. Lovers have been separated, and loved ones lost to the disease; however, "Naina Milaike" reiterates our faith in love.

"This composition gave me a lot of reassurance at different levels. People have suffered immensely during the pandemic. So, we decided to release this song in spring, the season of love and hope," said Pandit.

Check out the latest videos from DH: