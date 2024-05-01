JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Teacher arrested for 'sexual exploitation' of minors at Ujjain Ashram school

Three boys studying at the religious institution - two aged 14 years and one 12 years - lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening alleging sexual abuse.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 13:44 IST

Follow Us

Ujjain: Ujjain Police in Madhya Pradesh has arrested a teacher for alleged sexual exploitation of minor students at an Ashram school, an official said on Wednesday.

Three boys studying at the religious institution - two aged 14 years and one 12 years - lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening alleging sexual abuse, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

As many as 80 children live and study at the institution, he said.

Based on the complaint, three First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), Verma said, adding that one of the accused, Acharya Rajesh, was arrested.

Search is on for another accused who has been named in two cases and further investigation is underway, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 13:44 IST)
CrimeMadhya PradeshUjjainPocso actsexual abusePocsoIPCcrime against childrenIndia News

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT