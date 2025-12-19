<p>Esther smiled nostalgically as she journeyed in memory to a long-ago Christmas Eve. She could not remember whether it had been her husband Andrew’s idea or hers to fill their granddaughter’s stocking. What she did recall was the problem of putting that plan into place. </p>.<p>Both of them had tiptoed into Sneha’s room, at midnight, armed with an assortment of gifts. As the items were of various shapes and sizes, squeezing them into the stocking was difficult. Besides, they had to work in silence. Suddenly, a clockwork mouse, which Andrew had inadvertently wound, slid out of his grasp and ran across Sneha’s pillow. Andrew and Esther froze as the little girl stretched in her sleep. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When the stocking was ready to burst, Andrew insisted on cramming it further. “A Christmas stocking is incomplete without something to munch,” he whispered. “That does it,” he announced, placing a packet firmly on the tiara that crowned the stocking. Too firmly! The paper pouch split in protest, and its contents dispersed in different directions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Esther had stifled a chuckle as her husband growled under his breath. “Why were stockings ever invented?” muttered Andrew, as both of them went down on the floor to retrieve the goodies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Looking back in time, Esther wiped a tear. Her husband had been kind and affectionate beneath his gruff exterior. He had been gone several years, and not a day went by without her missing him.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just when Andrew and Esther thought their stocking scheme had been adroitly accomplished, Esther had realised that a last-minute purchase still remained in her shopping bag, and she crept out to fetch it. It was expensive, but Esther had been unable to resist the satin-gowned, golden-haired princess, with silver shoes. There was no way she could shove the tiny figure in, so she tried to tie it to the tiara on top.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Unfortunately, that sparkling ornament had got squashed beneath Andrew’s sweet treats, now minus their wrapping. As Esther reached gently for the tiara, the chocolates fell out once more. She also dislodged a bulging purse. Its zipper had somehow come loose, and the coins, which Andrew and Esther had collected on their travels abroad, clinked as they scattered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It seemed to Andrew and Esther that they had only just finished with the stocking and retired for what was left of the night, when Sneha burst through their door. She flung herself on them, joyfully yelling, “Merry Christmas”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sneha dragged her grandparents out of bed, and into the living room. There, the disoriented couple found Sneha’s parents in a similar state of stupor. “Listen to what happened,” urged the youngster, and began her narration.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It was just like that poem you read to me the other day, Grandma,” began Sneha. “The one about the night before Christmas, when not a creature was stirring. How silly not to stir on Christmas Eve! I was awake and alert, and heard the sound of sleigh bells outside.” As Andrew and Esther exchanged bemused glances, Sneha said she was aware of Santa striding towards the house, through the hall and into her room, where he made straight for the stocking. She had longed to take a peep, but feared he might not leave her anything if he caught her watching him. She had then drifted into slumber, and when morning came (“If 4 am can be called morning,” grumbled Andrew), she had found her stocking stuffed with surprises.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Sneha delightedly displayed the presents her grandparents had chosen with care, Andrew and Esther were satisfied that their exciting endeavour had been a super success. Looking in on Sneha later, they saw that, tired after rising early, she had fallen asleep at her desk. As Andrew and Esther moved towards her, they noticed that she was slumped over a little notebook. “Dear Diary,” Sneha had written, “I like all my pretty playthings, although they are a bit childish. What I really wanted was a first-aid kit. Wish dear Grandpa and Grandma had put that in.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">How Andrew and Esther had laughed, after the initial shock! Esther grew tearful again, thinking of her darling granddaughter, pursuing her studies far from home. The next moment, someone entered. Esther felt herself hugged tight and held close. “Merry Christmas!” said a vibrant voice. “Don’t be sad, Grandma,” the young woman added lovingly; “Dr Sneha is here, with Christmas cheer!” </p>