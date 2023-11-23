A syncretic song rises

Every year, 42-year-old Maulasaab and his family from Bagalkot’s Masabinal village celebrate Deepavali with the Hindu families in his neighbourhood.

The Hindu families reciprocate by taking part in Muharram celebrations. “This is the beauty of being together. We light lamps on Deepavali, and the Hindus sing rivayats all night with us during Muharram,” says Maulasaab.