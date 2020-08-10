A Tesla powered by Honda impresses Anand Mahindra

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his surprise to this unique jugaad

Image credit: Video screengrab via Twitter/ @anandmahindra

A video of a man charging his Tesla using a Honda gasoline-generator surprised netizens for its innovation and creativity. One of those impressed by the ingenuity was Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

“And we thought jugaad was purely an Indian talent! Hilarious. A Honda powered Tesla…,” wrote Mahindra on Twitter. The tweet has been liked over 39,000 times.

The video shows a man whose Tesla had run out of power, charging it using what appeared to be a mobile generator manufactured by Honda. He filled up the generator with fuel and connected one end of it to the Tesla to charge it.

Bystanders seen in the video were just as surprised and bemused as those who saw the video on Twitter later.

“This is weird, nobody has ever run a Tesla off gasoline,” a man can be heard saying in the video.

“You could have just bought a Honda,” he added as a joke.

Tesla, Inc. is a California based company that manufactures premium electric cars. A Model Y Tesla starts from $49,000 or approximately Rs 37 lakhs. 

