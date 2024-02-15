A warrior who led the way

Though a small state, Kittur was often caught up in wars with Tipu Sultan of Mysore and the Peshwas of Maharashtra. This enabled the British to take advantage of the situation. When Mallasarja died in 1816, his eldest son Shivalinga Rudra Sarja ascended the throne, though he had failing health and little interest in politics. That was when Chennamma, who had stood by her husband in various battles and in managing the affairs of the State, took the responsibility on her shoulders. Under her able administration and foresight, Kittur prospered further.