A world unto itself

The 14-year-old being deported across the world wept and wept amid the harsh conditions on the ship. All he had done was steal some bread to feed his hungry family and now he was torn away from the only life he knew. Somehow, he managed to survive the journey and eventually dry his tears as he arrived in a new world — flat, dry and with soil in which nothing was easily grown. A world full of strange animals and strange people.

But he was amidst other convicts from his own homeland so he soon discovered that if he kept his head down and worked hard, he could stay out of trouble and survive as they were put to work — constructing roads and buildings of new towns. His ‘good’ behaviour had an unforeseen side effect. A decade down the line, our young hero found himself recruited into Australia’s first police force — the Night Watch. The Governor recruited 12 of the most well-behaved convicts and this was to become the beginning of Australia’s police force. They enforced rules and caught criminals!