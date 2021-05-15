After Facebook, Twitter begins prompting users to enable App Tracking on iPhones, iPads

Last month, Apple released the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature with the iOS 14.5/iPadOS 14.5 to all eligible iPhones and iPads.

The new critical security feature gives more power to device owners to put a stop on apps from tracking and storing user information.

It was welcomed by all users and tech critics around the world. As per the study, close to 90% of the global Apple device users have disabled the App Tracking.

Apple's move has enraged top app makers especially Facebook, which owns Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which have registered billions of installations on phones around the world. They generate revenue by offering targeted ads based on user's search habits and also location details.

Recently, Facebook and Instagram began showing prompts that it would be beneficial for users to enable app tracking, as they will be getting custom services and also keep the app services free. The company hinted that it may be forced to charge fees on Apple device owners to use the apps.

Now, Twitter has also joined the list to show prompts on the screens of iPhones and iPads asking users to allow the social media app to track users.

If the user accepts the terms, Twitter will guide him/her to the settings menu and enable app tracking.

Twitter's prompt also takes the user to help explain its stand with iOS 14.5 update.

Here's what Twitter says--

"If you allow tracking through the prompting process described above, Twitter will engage in tracking on the device that you granted the permission to track as described in our App Privacy section. If you choose not to allow tracking, Twitter will not engage in tracking on that device.

These choices only affect how Twitter may or may not track data on the applicable device going forward, after you have responded to Twitter’s iOS 14.5+ tracking prompt. Your choice may not go into effect immediately.

Regardless of whether you allowed or declined Twitter permission to track you through the prompts described above, you can always go to your iOS device settings and select Twitter to adjust whether to allow tracking,"

How much data is being tracked and stored by Twitter?



Twitter's App Privacy Label part-1 (screen-shot)



Like Facebook, Twitter also collects a huge amount of user data to push ads on its platform. As you can see in the screenshot of Twitter' App Privacy label, it tracks information on just on its app, but also other websites and apps such as purchase history, location, contact info (name, email address, and more), search history, browsing history, device ID number, user ID number, usage data (product interaction and advertising data) and more.



Twitter's App Privacy Label part-2 (screen-shot)



