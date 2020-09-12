Ahead of launch, Sony announces new PlayStation 5 showcase

Sony announces new PS5 showcase

Varun HK
  • Sep 12 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 19:55 ist
The PS5 consoles. Credit: Sony

As the PlayStation 5 continues to inch towards its inevitable (though unknown) release date, Sony has announced a new showcase for its next generation gaming console for next week.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Sid Shuman of SIE said "Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."

The showcase is set to stream on YouTube and Twitch on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 PM PDT (1:30 AM IST).

The showcase is slated to run around 40 minutes and will feature updates on titles that are under development by Sony's first-party studios and third-party partners.

While the announcement makes no mention of hardware or other unannounced features, Sony did make a surprise reveal in its June showcase by revealing the console at the end of its showcase.

PlayStation 5 is set to launch near the end of 2020, though its price, and the price of the peripherals that were announced with it remain unknown. Microsoft recently announced the price and release dates of the next-generation Xbox consoles.

