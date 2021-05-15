Airtel app gets vaccine slot finder, Covid SOS help tools

Cellular network service provider Airtel on Saturday (May 15) announced to bring life-saving tools to the Airtel Thanks app.

Since its inception, the Airtel Thanks app has been offering value-added services such as instant currency recharge, the option to pay house utility bills (electricity, water & more), transfer money to the bank, buy bus tickets, book a cooking-gas cylinder, and more.

Now, Airtel subscribers can find crucial Covid-19 related emergency services such as Oxygen, medical help, and more. Customers have to just register their phone numbers. Also, they will be asked to mention the area and select types of services-- plasma donors, ambulance, food, hospital beds, and more.

Here's how to seek Covid emergency help on the Airtel Thanks app:



Covid SOS tool on Airtel Thanks app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Step 1: Just open Airtel Thanks app >> tap explore/discover tab (compass icon) >> Select Covid SOS >> I can help >> enter the phone number

Step 2: Go back to Covid SOS >> tap I am looking for help >> Select Area >> Select type of service.

Here's how to find the Vaccine Slot finder tool on the Airtel Thanks app



How to locate vaccine slot finder tool on Airtel Thanks app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Just Open Airtel Thanks app >> Just open Airtel Thanks app >> tap explore/discover tab ( just beside bank Rupee icon) >> Select Find Out Vaccination centres in your City >> Select State >> Select District

Also, we advise users living in the cities to find vaccine slots only in the area near to the residence and don't misuse the system to find slots in the nearby districts or villages. There are lots of reports that citizens are misusing the Co-WIN website and book slots in nearby rural regions and thereby depriving the opportunity for not-so-tech-savvy villagers to get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, Airtel is also offering to help enterprises to set up Covid Helpline free for their employees within two minutes with Airtel IQ – a cloud communication platform.

"Airtel is giving 5000 minutes with each Helpline account so that businesses can stay connected with their employees and organize their efforts," the company said.

To get started a business just needs to log on to this website (here)

Even Paytm, earlier in the month launched similar tools including vaccine slot finder in its e-wallet app.

Must read | You can now find Covid vaccine slot availability details on Paytm

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.