Alexa-powered Amazon Echo now offers Harsha Bhogle's IPL 2020 match analysis

Amazon, earlier in the month announced to have signed up veteran Hindi actor Amitabh Bachchan incorporate his baritone voice Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers. Now, the company has roped in the top Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle

Amazon in a bid to cash-in on the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket tournament is offering Harsha Bhogle's post-match analysis on all Alexa-powered devices.

"This year, Alexa will get post-match updates from renowned Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle for all 62 matches, powered by Audible Suno. These reports are a concise 5-minute audio clip providing match highlights and detailed analysis. Reports of previous day matches would also be available on Alexa every morning at 7:00 am," Amazon said.

Every morning, Amazon Echo speaker owners just have to ask Alexa, 'What happened in the match yesterday?' or 'Give me Harsha’s match update' about the last night's IPL Cricket match.

The Alexa will answer with Bhogle's voice and as mentioned above, it will be a short five-minute audio clip with all the relevant information including the turning points of the particular match.



Explore cricket trivia, live scores, player stats, game schedule and more with Alexa. Credit: Amazon



Besides that Amazon Echo speaker owners can also ask Alexa to get the latest updates IPL match scores, points table details, and more. Additionally, he or she can partake in polls and play a quiz to test their knowledge of this IPL season. To kick it off, just have to simply say-- 'Alexa, open daily cricket trivia'. Also, users can also have fun with Alexa to predict who will win the match and do more.

Some of the sample phrase to ask Alexa for IPL scores:

Alexa, what's happening in the match?'

'Alexa, what's the cricket score?'

'Alexa, who is batting?'

'Alexa, what’s the run rate?'

'Alexa, who won the toss?'

Also, users can ask team specific questions such as 'Alexa, who is highest run-getter in RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) last night or Alexa, who got the highest wickets in RCB and more.

