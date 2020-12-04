Amazon testing new texting feature on Alexa app for iOS

Alexa app for mobiles helps control all compatible Internet-of-Things (IoT) when users are far away from home. Owners just need to turn on/off or schedule a routine for smart gadgets. Now, the technology giant is silently testing a new value-added Alexa app feature.

Apparently, Amazon has released a beta feature to select users in the US, wherein it has introduced a type option on the Alexa app. With this, owners can text a message to the Alexa app to perform tasks or get real-time information on the mobile screen, reported The Ambient.

Amazon has confirmed to a few select media outlets in the west that it is indeed testing the aforementioned feature in the US region. This is a handy feature, which will surely come handy while watching movies in a theater or in some important team meeting and don't want to get the stare from fellow customers in the theater or by colleagues in the office.

Yes, with Covid-19 still around and a proper Vaccine is yet to arrive, there is no reason to go to community places just yet. But once the normalcy returns, this Amazon texting feature will certainly improve the user experience on the Alexa app.

Must read | Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great entry-level smart speaker with improved design



Amazon Alexa app on Google Play store.



Once the company clears all the bugs, it is expected to be released to all Alexa app not just to the iOS but also to the Android version in the coming months.

In a related development, Amazon is bringing the iconic Amitabh Bachchan voice to the Alexa in early 2021.

Read more | Soon, Amitabh Bachchan will be voice of the Amazon Echo's Alexa in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.