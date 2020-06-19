AMD announces three Ryzen processors

AMD has announced three new additions to the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor family – the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

The XT branding has been made for the first time for the Ryzen family of processors. The company said that the 3000XT series desktop processors are optimised with higher boost frequencies to deliver elite-level performance that for gaming and content creation.

The chipmaker also announced the availability of the AMD B550 chipset, the first mainstream chipset with support for PCIe 4.0. It is offered in several form factors and the AMD B550 chipset can be used for high-speed performance like gaming and multitasking. AMD also announced the A520 chipset for socket AM4 and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with more than 40 designs in development. Alongside these new chipset and processors, AMD also announced the redesigned StoreMI storage acceleration software with a new UI and enhanced acceleration algorithm.

“At AMD, we are committed to listening closely to our customers and the enthusiast community to deliver leadership products,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice-president and General Manager, Client Business Unit.

“With the AMD Ryzen 3000XT processors, we’re making additional optimisations to the 7nm manufacturing process to deliver industry leading single-thread performance and more choice and flexibility for enthusiasts,” he added.

The company said that the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT offers up to 4 per cent increase in single-threaded performance over AMD Ryzen 3000 desktop processors and up to 40 per cent more power efficiency than the competition.

The A520 chipset for socket AM4 is the latest addition to the AMD 500 Series chipset family and meant for everyday PC users. These AMD 500 Series motherboards, including the new A520, are meant to supplement the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors and others.

The Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT processors are scheduled to be available for purchase worldwide July 7 on offline and online platforms. AMD A520 motherboards are likely to be available from retailers and online stores starting August 2020 from motherboard partners including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Colorful, Gigabyte and MSI.