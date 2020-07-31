Amid ban threat in India, PUBG Mobile revises user privacy policy

Last month, the Indian government, citing security threat to citizens' privacy banned 59 Chinese apps and in the following blocked 47 more applications, most of which were cloned versions of earlier banned apps. Also, reports indicated that the government was reviewing more than 275 apps and games for not adhering to storing of user-data locally in India.

Now, amid the threat of getting banned, Tencent, the owners of popular game Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) Mobile have updated their user-privacy policy.

The revised PUBG Mobile Privacy Policy support page says that all the user-data of local citizens are stored in India.

"Our servers are located in India (in the case of users located in India only), Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and the United States. In addition, our support, engineering and other teams located in our offices around the world (including the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR) will have access to your information," reads the PUBG Privacy Policy.

Also, the company says that the personal information (email ID, name, phone number, IP address, device ID and more) of the user, provided while signing up for PUBG Mobile will be stored in their local servers and will remain there until the user decides to delete the account. Full data will be erased only after 30 days after the deleting of the account.

However, if the user stops playing PUBG, but does not delete the account. The company will keep the user data for one year and then erase it.

Also, if the user signed up PUBG Mobile using Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media platform accounts, the company will get access to the friends' list of the account user.

