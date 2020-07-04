Amid Covid-19, UVMask gets good response on Kickstarter

With Covid-19 spreading fast and wide across the world, maintaining personal hygiene and wearing a mask has become the new norm.

Now, US-based UM Systems formerly known as Measure Inc. has come up with the UV-C (Ultraviolet-C) light-powered UVMask for normal consumers.

UVMask: Key features you should know

It houses passive air filter, and a groundbreaking patent-pending Sterile-Vortex active protection, the company claims. It can filter and purifies 99.99% of air 10 times faster than the user can breathe.

As the user breathes, the air is diverted to the Sterile-Vortex and gets purified under two 25,000μW/cm2 UV-C LEDs. The patented technology makes full use of "UV-C light's full power on the air the user breathes, bringing total filtration efficiency to 99.99%. As glass components reduce UV-C light transmission, UVMask’s Sterile-Vortex uses the highest quality Sapphire crystal optics and high precision chip manufacturing to power each UV-C light," the company claims.

On top, the hard shell of the UVMasks comes equipped with two high-efficiency layers that filter common air pollutants, dust, pollen, tobacco, and bushfire smoke as well. Also, the linings are made of skin-friendly silicone for snuggly fit around the mouth and the nose.



UV Mask gets a good response on Kickstarter. Credit: UM Systems



The company claims the UVMask is airtight and with mechanical motors and one of the benefits of this technique, is that the air is absorbed horizontally and this apparently avoids the foggy glass during breathing through a face mask.

With a single charge, the mask can work for six hours easily. It has 1,200mAh battery and also, some components including the filters are detachable and washable.

One of the notable aspects of the UVMask is that it can filter particles of 0.1-micron size which is better than 0.3micron filter seen in N-95 face masks that are currently advised by doctors and health experts dealing with Covid-19 treatment. The company claims that the UVMask has been independently tested and certified by the FDA-approved and ISO 17025 accredited SGS Labs.



The UVMask is now available on Kickstarter for $99 and so far, it has garnered $436,905 of pledge on the platform.

Considering the features, UVMask is a game-changer particularly in times like coronavirus pandemic.