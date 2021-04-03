Apple Arcade welcomes 30 plus new exclusive games

In 2019, Apple launched a gaming platform Arcade for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, and Macs. It offers an add-free gaming service and has been an instant success among Apple device owners since the inaugural year.

Some of the Arcade Originals games include 'LEGO Brawls,' 'Sonic Racing,' 'Crossy Road Castle,' and 'SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit,' 'Sneaky Sasquatch, 'WHAT THE GOLF?,' and 'Grindstone.'

Now, Apple has announced to bring more than 30 new games and is introducing two new segments-- Timeless Classics and App Store Greats- to compliment Arcade Originals.

The company launched three new originals-- 'NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,' 'Star Trek: Legends,' and 'The Oregon Trail'.

On the other hand, Timeless Classics includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles like 'Good Sudoku by Zach Gage,' 'Chess - Play & Learn,' and 'Backgammon,' while App Store Greats brings 'Threes!,' 'Mini Metro,' and 'Fruit Ninja Classic,' all ad-free and fully unlocked.



NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition. Credit: Apple



Other new Apple Arcade exclusive games include-- SongPop Party (Gameloft), Really Bad Chess (Zach Gage), Sudoku Simple (MobilityWare), Backgammon (Adikus), Tiny Crossword (PlaySimple Games Pte Ltd), Solitaire by MobilityWare (MobilityWare), Monument Valley (ustwo games), Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club), Chameleon Run (Noodlecake), and more.



Simon’s Cat: Story Time is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Credit: Apple



In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Also, Apple Arcade can be subscribed via Apple One’s Individual (Rs 195) and Family (Rs 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

It should be noted that the customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.