Apple iOS 13 released: iPhones get dark mode and more

As promised, Cupertino-based technology giant Apple released the much-awaited iOS 13 to all eligible iPhones.

The new iOS 13 brings a boatload of new features including the much-awaited dark mode, enhanced security features, health, performance improvements, texting on iMessage will be more fun with custom Memoji sharing option similar to WhatsApp, new keyboard feature and also for the iPhone X and later models with Face ID, the biometric scanner will get faster.

To activate Dark mode, go to the Settings and tap on Display and Brightness section. It not only offers a visually appealing interface but also saves battery life.

Apple, a strong advocate of user privacy, has given proper prominence to the security aspect in the new iOS 13.

It is bringing a secure way to quickly sign into apps and websites. Previously, apps used to ask device owners to sign-in with either Facebook or Google email ID and ask to fill out forms, verifying email addresses or choosing passwords. But now, customers can simply use their Apple ID to authenticate and Apple will protect users' privacy by providing developers with a unique random ID.

Even in cases where developers choose to ask for a name and email address, users have the option to keep their email address private and share a unique random email address instead.

The company claims that signing-in on Apple devices will now be easy for users to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, which also have two-factor authentication built-in for an added layer of security. Apple does not use Sign In with Apple to profile users or their activity in apps, the company claims.



The new iOS 13 released to all eligible iPhones (DH Photo/ Rohit KVN)



Also, people will get more options in Location Services, for how they can share location data with apps, including a new one-time location option and more information on when apps are using location in the background.

Depending on the type of the iPhone, the iOS 13's size will vary up to 2.28GB. It is available to iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max.

Here's how to install Apple iOS 13 update on your iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly on to the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple is expected to release the new iOS 13.1 with new features including camera update for the iPhone 11 series next week.

It can be noted that for the first time, iPads will not get the iOS update; but instead get their own software dubbed as iPadOS specially designed to offer PC-like experience in all aspects be it writing a document, creating powerpoint presentations, edit videos, watching multimedia content and web browsing.

