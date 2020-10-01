Apple iOS 14.2 to bring 100 plus new emojis

Apple earlier in the year showed the preview of 200 new emojis coming in the iOS 14, which finally got released last month. Now, the company has announced to bring 100 more in the upcoming with iOS 14.2.

In the latest iOS 14.2 beta, Apple has shown the preview of some creative emojis including the transgender symbol, bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, dodo, beaver, piñata, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, and tamale.

Besides the iOS 14.2, the new set of emoji (117 to be precise) will be made available for devices with macOS Big Sur and watchOS 7 in the coming weeks.

In a related development, Apple formally launched a fully-owned online store in India. It is offering all the products with lucrative deals and trade-in offers in addition to special discounts on iPads and Macs for students.

Customers can get the Apple A13-powered iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 49,300 against MRP Rs 68,300.

Also, the latest Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad (8th gen) launched in mid-September 15 are also up for grabs on Apple Store online with EMI options and Apple Care+ option.

