Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Tips on how to capture best low-light snaps this Deepavali

Last month, Apple released the company's premium iPhone 13 and 13 Pro series. The biggest improvement in the new models is the photography hardware in India.

In the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has incorporated an all-new 12MP Wide camera that has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels, the largest ever on an iPhone. Coupled with a larger f/1.5 aperture, it promises less noise and faster shutter speeds, capturing even more detailed photos in low-lit conditions.

The Ultra-Wide 12MP camera also features a much wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, that promises a 92 percent improvement for low-light environments, to produce images that are brighter and sharper. It also comes with a bigger 77mm 12MP Telephoto sensor. It now supports 3x optical zoom for a total 6x optical zoom range on the camera system.

The camera hardware of the iPhone 13 Pro Max truly lives up to the hype. In the review period, it took fantastic images in all light conditions, and am particularly impressed with night mode and macro mode shots.

Another first we see in the iPhone 13 series, is the Cinematic Mode. It works beautifully in terms of the transition of autofocus from one face to another in the scene. Also, the shallow depth of field looks natural too.

With Deepavali (or Diwali) just around the corner, popular professional photographers Gursimran Basra and Anurag Banerjee have shared tips on how to take the best photos with the iPhone 13 during the festival of lights.

"To capture beautiful low light photographs, it is extremely important to keep your iPhone stable to get the maximum sharpness out of the phone. It is also important to look for light angles which make the photographs bright and lit up. Trying various angles can be useful here." said Gursimran Basra.

"The manual control over the exposure while shooting in the low light conditions helps to keep the photograph crisp and sharp. Last, I do not zoom while shooting in the low light as it may distort the pixels," Basra noted.



Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max's camera sample taken with 'Night Mode' on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here are tips offered by Anurag Banerjee on how to capture best snaps with Apple iPhone 13 Pro in low-light conditions:

--The steadier the camera, the better the night mode image. If you don't have a tripod for your device, look for places to keep your camera or where you can support your hands for minimum shakes.

--Use blacks and darkness to your advantage. Especially while making low-light portraits, try having a lot of contrast in the frame so that your subject stands out even more.

--Expose your image wisely. When shooting in low light, there can be many parts of your image that aren't receiving the right amount of light and can appear grainy. Be sure to look out for where the light is good and structure your composition around such points.

