Apple iPhone tips: How to capture best travel photos

Lately, mobile phones are replacing standalone cameras such as DSLRs (Digital Single Lens Reflex), as the former is light, portable and offer a simple interface, while the latter is heavy and need time-consuming training to master it.

Apple has steadily improved the camera hardware since the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016 and it won't be far fetched to say, the Cupertino-based technology major has set new standards in mobile photography. For instance, Portrait mode with Bokeh effect, studio lighting, and others in iPhones have inspired rival brands to replicate them in their products.

In the 2018-series iPhone XS, Apple has equipped good camera hardware with powerful A12 Bionic processor and well-optimized iOS 12 to deliver good performance. However, even if you have the best mobile, you are not guaranteed to get the best shot. You also need to have a better understanding of the landscape and local culture of the place in addition to iPhone's imaging features.

With World Photography Day just around the corner (FYI: August 19), Bengaluru-based camera expert Ashish Parmar has offered DH readers some tips and tricks on how to take best traveling photos on Apple iPhones.

Here how to get the best travel photos on Apple iPhone:

1) Do not just wait to get to your destination, if you are posting images or making a travel blog it is important documenting the journey from boarding your transport (bus/train/flight/car etc...)

2) Try to make images of your window seat or a view of surroundings from your seat. Viewers want and like to see what a travelers perspective is while they are sitting in an office cubicle.

3) While at a train station, try and show the rush of other people, life at the train station, hawkers, other trains moving or even a time-lapse of you getting inside the transport and grabbing your seat. Same applies for flights, try to include flight elements like the window frame or the wing in your image. Use the HDR feature to make sure the inside and outside are perfectly balanced and exposed.

4) Its all about the angle/perspective. Do not shoot cliche images of the same place, research on the destination and look for images made by others of the same location. Get low, get high, hike up a hill or a lighthouse to get that unique perspective.



The iPhone XS camera's photo sample; Picture Credit: Apple



5) Photograph local culture, food, people and landscapes. Try to include people or yourself while taking these shots as viewers would like to see how it would look if they did the trip. Especially landscapes are more interesting with a point of reference, like a horse in the foreground of a mountain or a human sitting around the cliff. These elements bring in the perspective and show the scale of the location.

6) Once the above is done it’s time to get creative. Look for this perfect reflection in glass panes, windows, puddles, etc. Also, look for symmetry to make that impactful image. Try using leading lines for great images with good depth.

Apple iPhone XS' key camera features you should know:

Auto Exposure (AE)/Auto Focus (AF)- You just need to tap and hold on the subject or a point for a few seconds on the camera app. To undo, just tap, it will unlock AE/AF

Smart HDR: It brings more highlight and shadow detail in the photos than ever before in an Apple iPhone. It comes activated by default. You can check it at Settings >> Camera >> Smart HDR on/off

Depth Control: Apple iPhone XS series offers live depth control feature. With this, you can control blur effect in the subject's background from F16 to F1.4 and it's really fun.



Depth Control feature on the iPhone XS; Picture Credit: Apple



Portrait Mode: It is found just beside the 'Photo' in the camera app. It offers five options-- Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage mono light. All offer really good bokeh effect.

Slo-Mo: This mode can be best used for recording water waves of the sea coast or the river coast. Also, try recording a butterfly or a bee flying on a flower. You can set frame rates on Camera app on settings >> 1080 HD at 240 fps(frames per second) or 1080 HD at 120 fps.

Video recording: Go to Settings >> you can select from 720p HD at 30 fps to as high as 4K at 60 fps

Live Photos: This turns a somber photo session into a fun exciting activity. You can enable it by selecting the concentric circles' icon in the top. Once activated, it will create a three-second gif-like file.

Time Lapse: Go to camera >> select Time lapse>> tap the red recording button. It's a good practice to shoot the time-lapse video for a minimum of 20-to-30 minutes with AE/AF locked and also shoot it on a fixed platform like a tripod or a mobile phone stand.

Pano: Just swipe to the right and you find it in the last of the list. Move the iPhone from right to the left side, as instructed on the screen to get the panoramic view photo.

