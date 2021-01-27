Apple releases iOS 14.4 with security patches, fixes keyboard glitch

While the last iOS 14.3 update brought new camera capabilities to the iPhones, the new iOS 14.4 will address critical security threats in addition to fixing bugs in keyboard and camera hardware in select mobile variants.

It has come to light that hackers may exploit a vulnerability dubbed as 'CVE-2021-1782' to access some sensitive information on iPhones using an application (name not disclosed).

"A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the company said.

Two unnamed security experts had also detected a couple of vulnerabilities-- CVE-2021-1870 and CVE-2021-1871--, wherein remote attackers may be able to cause arbitrary code execution on iPhones. These are also fixed, Apple added.

The new iOS 14.4 update will enable iPhones to detect QR codes in smaller dimensions, also fix keyboard glitches that used to cause delayed typing issues, word suggestions, and some improvements to accessibility features.

Official Apple iOS 14.4 change-log:

Smaller QR codes can be recognised by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Patch released to fix following glitches mentioned below

Image artefacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear on the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

