Apple to bring special guided fitness app for iPhone users

Last week, iOS 14 developer code leaked to media outlets and since then, there has been a flurry of updates on new features coming in the new software. In the latest development, it comes to light that Apple is planning to bring a dedicated native fitness app for iPhones.

The Cupertino-based company is working on a project codenamed 'Seymour' that will be a separate native app (coming in the iOS 14 update) compared to the current Health app, which counts just the steps and flights of stairs in addition to heart rate (via Apple Watch) and hold medical information of the owner.

Popular fitness expert and author, Jay Blahnik, who joined Apple in 2013 is said to be the brainchild of the Seymour. It is said to offer video-based guided fitness routines through iPhone and track calories on the Watch, reported CNBC citing company insider.

As of now, Apple offers three native apps Health, Breathe and Activity Rings. All the aforementioned apps are integrated with both the iPhone and Watch, which promises to improve overall physical body fitness and mental wellness.



Apple Watch Series 5 (Credit: Apple)



Yes, Apple Watch can track running, rowing, swimming, Yoga, and more. But, this helps people who have proper knowledge of the activities they are doing and those who go to the gym.

With the new Seymour project (app name likely to be different), Apple iPhone and Watch owners will finally have a native app that can guide them with videos on simple exercises that can be performed at home or any public space and in the long run improve their body fitness. This will greatly help people who hate going to the gym and also save on paying expensive premiums for membership.

In a related development, Apple is expected to bring sleep tracking, kids mode and more with the watchOS 7 software update later this year.

