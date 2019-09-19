Apple Watch gets life-saving ECG app and more in India

With the release of watchOS 6, the much anticipated ECG (Electrocardiogram) app and Irregular Rhythm Notification (IRN) feature finally comes to all compatible Apple Watches in India.

The ECG app and IRN can detect abnormal heartbeats in the resting position and notify the user to get medical help. It can track AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), which if not treated, will lead to stroke and eventually death. AFib is said to be the second most common cause of death in the world.

These features actually got activated in Apple Watches in select global regions in late 2018 in the US and later in Europe in early 2019. Since then, they have been able to help save numerous lives with timely notification. Now, Apple, after clearing necessary government approvals, it is bringing them to India.

Here's how to set up the ECG app

Once updated to the new watchOS 6, ECG app will get activated in the Watch Series 4.

Step 1: Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Follow the onscreen steps. If you don't see a prompt to set up, tap Health Data > Heart > Electrocardiogram (ECG).

Step 3: After you complete set up, open the ECG app to take an ECG.

Here's how to check ECG on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5:

The new electrodes built into the back crystal and the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, works together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading.

Step 1: Tap the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 (& 5) and hold your finger on the Digital Crown. This will complete the circuit and the electrical signals across their heart will be measured.

Step 2: After 30 seconds, the heart rhythm is classified as either AFib, sinus rhythm or inconclusive.

It will alert the user if there is abnormal fluctuation of heartbeat rate between 50 Beats Per Minute (BPM) and 120 BPM.

The ECG app will be available only for Watch Series 4 and later models with electrical heart sensor.

As far as the Irregular Rhythm Notification (IRN) is concerned, it makes use of the optical heart sensor of Apple Watches. Once activated, it works in the background tracking the heart rhythms. The Watch alerts the user with a notification of irregular rhythm detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes.

Here's how to enable Irregular Rhythm Notification on your Apple Watch:

Step 1: On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app.

Step 2: Tap the My Watch tab, then tap Heart.

Step 3: Tap High Heart Rate, then choose a BPM.

Step 4: Tap Low Heart Rate, then choose a BPM.



Here's how to enable notifications from the Heart Rate app on Apple iPhone and Watch (Picture Credit: Apple)



The IRN feature will be made available to all the Watch Series models new and old, but in different timelines.

The Apple Watch Series 4 and 3 will get IRN today (September 19), while the older Series 1 and 2 will get in coming months with incremental watchOS 6 update.

Apple Watch Series 5 will have both the ECG and the IRN out-of-the-box, when it goes on sale in India on September 27.

Apple, who has long been champion of user privacy has assured that all the biometric data and the associated classifications including any noted symptoms will be stored securely in the Health app on iPhone. Users can share a PDF of the results with their family doctor.

The ability of the ECG app to accurately classify an ECG recording into AFib and sinus rhythm was tested in a clinical trial of approximately 600 subjects and demonstrated 99.6% specificity with respect to sinus rhythm classification and 98.3% sensitivity for AFib classification for the classifiable results-Apple said

Besides the ECG app and IRN, watchOS 6 also brings two other health-related features- menstrual cycle tracking and hearing.

With Cycle tracking app, ladies can log important information related to their menstrual cycles and see predicted timing for their next period and fertile window using the convenience of Apple Watch.



Apple watchOS 6 brings new health features (Picture Credit: Apple)



The daily log function enables the quick addition of information related to the menstrual cycle, including current period, flow, symptoms, results from ovulation prediction kits and other elements of fertility tracking.

The watchOS 6 also brings native Noise app for Watch, which will be able to assess the surrounding sound level in places like concerts and sports arena. If the audio levels cross 90 decibels, an alert will be pushed on the Apple Watch warning the user that the longer exposure to loud noises will cause long-term hearing damage, which will eventually lead to cognitive decline. According to the World Health Organisation, if a person is exposed at this level (more than 90 dB), it will begin to impact the hearing.

Also, watchOS 6 brings the dedicated watch App store with the ability to download apps directly within the Watch. Previously, users had to use the companion phone to install.

With the availability of the ECG app, IRN, menstrual cycle tracking and hearing health features, Apple Watches are now more compelling to buy for those who take their health and fitness seriously in India.

“I have no doubt that devices like Apple Watch will help users have better conversations with their doctors and open the door for a big shift in monitoring an individual's heart health,” Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director, Narayana Health, said.

