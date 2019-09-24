Apple Watch's Fall Detection feature saves man's life

Apple smart wearables, particularly, the Watch Series 3 and later models with state-of-the-art heartbeat sensors and features have saved people's lives and also even assisted in detecting undiagnosed ones. Now, Apple Watch's innovative 'Fall detection' feature has saved a man's life.

American Gabe Burdett claims that Apple Watch saved his father's life thanks to Fall Detection feature. In a detailed Facebook post, Spokane city-based resident said that his biker father Bob Burdett flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday path, Riverside State Park (Washington DC) and hit his head and lost consciousness.

Apple Watch detected a hard fall and immediately sent an SOS call along with GPS location to 911 helpline and to his emergency contact list, which included Gabe and his brother.

Though Apple Watch (in the picture above) seems to have taken a hard impact, resulting in huge cracks on one side of the display; Despite the damage, it was able to deliver when it really mattered.

"Emergency SOS Bob Burdett called emergency services from this approximate location after Apple Watch detected a hard fall," Apple Watch notification said.

By the time, Gabe reached the spot, his father was nowhere to be seen. Later he came to know that Emergency Medical Service had taken Bob to a nearby hospital.

Gabe noted that the EMS was able to locate his father within 30 minutes of receiving the notifications, who by then had lost consciousness. The latter woke up during the transit to the hospital. Bob has cleared X-Ray and CT scans and is said to be doing good.

"IF YOU OWN AN APPLE WATCH, set up your HARD FALL detection—it's not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder. Had he fallen somewhere on the High Drive trails or another remote area, the location would have clued EMS in on where to find him. Amazing technology and so glad he had it!" Gabe Burdett said on Facebook.

Here's how to turn on Fall Detection on your Apple Watch

Step 1: Tap Apple Watch app on iPhone and then open the My Watch tab

Step 2: Tap Emergency SOS

Step 3: Turn on Fall Detection on or off

It can be noted that while filling the birthdate section during Apple Watch setup or updating the Health app on iPhone, the devices detect the age is 65 or above, and they will automatically turn on the Fall Detection. Or else the user has to manually turn it on.

If the Apple Watch detects that you have been immobile for about a minute, it will make the call automatically. After the call ends, your watch sends a message to your emergency contacts with your location letting them know that your watch detected a hard fall and dial the emergency services.

[Note: Fall Detection feature and ECG (Electrocardiogram) read-out app is available only on Watch Series 4 and later models]

In a related development, Apple Watch received the life-saving ECG app, Irregular Rhythm Notification and more features with watchOS 6 update in India.

The ECG app and IRN can detect abnormal heartbeats in the resting position and notify the user to get medical help. It can track AFib (Atrial Fibrillation), which if not treated, will lead to stroke and eventually death.



ECG app on Watch Series 4 (Picture Credit: Apple)



The new electrodes built into the back crystal and the Digital Crown of the Apple Watch Series 4 (and Series 5), works together with the ECG app to enable customers to take an ECG similar to a single-lead reading.

The Irregular Rhythm Notification (IRN) feature makes use of the optical heart sensor of Apple Watches. Once activated, it works in the background tracking the heart rhythms. The Watch alerts the user with a notification of irregular rhythm detected on five rhythm checks over a minimum of 65 minutes.

Read more | How to check ECG and enable IRN on your Apple Watch

