Aquarius Horoscope May 25, 2020

DH Web Desk
  • May 25 2020, 11:15 ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.

  • Lucky colour: Maroon
  • Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
  • Lucky number: 9

Horoscope

What's Brewing

