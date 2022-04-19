Aries Daily Horoscope - April 19, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet.
Lucky Number: 8.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
My, gift, my choice: Imran Khan on Toshakhana row
Mandating Hindi till class X in Northeast won't be easy
With 7 T20Is in June, Umran Malik may get India call-up
In Pics | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story
Code of silence & dilemma of anti-doping organisations
Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers
Neptune: Ukrainian missile that sank Russia's warship